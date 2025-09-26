Bet On It

Michael Magoon
14h

While I agree with much in this article, the idea that “ If schools only focused on those three subjects, they could reach EQF Level 4 (roughly Calculus-level math, college-level English, and AP-level Sciences) by age 12-13 simply by focusing on these three subjects alone from a young age, rather than spending time on useless material” is ludicrous.

1) Human brains do not mature that quickly.

2) There are huge variations in the ability of children to learn complex topics.

I don’t doubt that a few high-achievers could do it, but basing an entire school system on that assumption is ridiculous. I do agree that a more focused curriculum would have better results, and a good education system should be able to enable 95% of 18-year-olds to be capable of being a competent self-supporting adult.

Note: above I am splicing two sentences in the quote above together.

St. Jerome Powell
12h

It’s not at all true historically that marriage at 15-16 was the norm. *one* norm is for wives around that age, but there are at least three norms in the ancient world, with wives up to early 20s common in certain parts of the Roman Empire (husbands are always either a couple years older or a lot older.) And of course Northwestern Europe has had a mid-20s norm for 700 years.

