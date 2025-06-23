Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Naman Karl-Thomas Habtom's avatar
Naman Karl-Thomas Habtom
11hEdited

As someone who lives in Luxembourg, I have enjoyed this place a lot but this article ignores a few key factors.

1. Technically, GDP per capita is that high. However, around half of the working population are cross-border workers who commute daily from Belgium/France/Germany. In other words, half of all workers are not included in "per capita" but still are included in "GDP" measures since they don't live in Luxembourg.

2. Luxembourg, as part of the EU, does not set its own tariff policies. Even if the EU were to increase tariffs, the price differences between Luxembourg and its neighbours are so significant that it would take very high tariffs for indirect effects to be felt here. Even while being part of the EU single market, a lot of residents in Luxembourg drive across the border to do their shopping. (Though gasoline and cigarettes are cheaper here because of lower taxes.)

3. Luxembourg's economy is largely in services, most notably financial (alone approximately 25% of GDP). So the effects of tariffs and the significance of trade deficits are not identical here as they would be even in other European countries like Denmark or neighbouring Belgium or Germany.

4. Luxembourg attracts foreign capital because of its reputation for low corporate taxes. Should other countries copy this, it is unclear that Luxembourg would still have as big of a comparative edge. To some extent, Luxembourg's success relies on other countries having higher taxes. In a fully low tax or no tax environment, Luxembourg would still retain some advantages (low corruption, high quality of life, etc.) but not as much as now.

Life in Luxembourg is mostly great for most people. Though the ability to universalize the lessons of a (very) small state are somewhat limited. Luxembourg does not have a massive domestic market like the United States or China. Meanwhile, the country has had completely free public transport throughout the country (include national railway until the border), which is something Bryan probably would hate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
dqd's avatar
dqd
12h

Bryan, have you ever visited Liechtenstein? Also a small, but rich European country. And even more open to trade than Luxembourg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture