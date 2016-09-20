Bet On It

Bet On It

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Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
5hEdited

I am not sure how “value added” by teacher is calculated, but it needs to be controlled for by the intellectual aptitude of the students, otherwise it is useless.

Variation in scores is more determined by the quality of the student than the quality of the teacher or school. Comparing test scores among teachers in any given year tells you very little. Comparing how much test scores increased for the same student from previous years is more useful.

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Mr. Ala's avatar
Mr. Ala
4h

Social desirability bias is so very, very socially undesirable.

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