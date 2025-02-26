Here is the latest list of planned and possible Bet On It events.

Tomorrow, February 27, at 3 PM ET, I’m going to try doing an Ask Me Anything on the Substack app. Please join, it will be fun! I think. Expect to get an email from Substack a couple minutes before the start time. I’ll try to record the AMA, too.

March 4 at noon I’m speaking on housing alongside the famed Ilya Somin at GMU’s Scalia Law School in Arlington. Sign up here.

I’ve been getting lots of new premium subscribers lately. To welcome them, I’ll be doing a premium AMA post on March 6. Everyone can read it, but only premium subscribers can post questions.

On March 19 at 7 PM, there is a book launch party in Madrid for the Spanish translation of The Myth of the Rational Voter on March 19 at 7 PM. Details here.

There may be a debate in Madrid on March 18. Stay tuned for more info.

If there is interest, I will do a meet-up lunch and/or dinner in Madrid on March 18. Interested? Please let me know in the comments.

I will be touring Asturias, Spain on March 20-22. Precise itinerary still unclear. If you want to try organizing a meet-up or event in the region, please email me.

I’m speaking for Natal-Con in Austin on March 28-29. Expensive, but I still hope to see you there!

I’m also speaking for Reason Weekend 2025 on March 29 in Austin. Registration info here.

If there’s interest, I’ll do a meet-up in Austin the afternoon of March 28, possibly at UATX. Please let me know in the comments.

I’m likely to be in Japan for a long time this summer, going all over Honshu and Hokkaido. If you want to organize a talk anywhere in this vast region, email me.