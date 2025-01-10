I’m doing a bunch of events over the next month, with most open to the public. I’m also happy to do multiple meet-ups if there’s demand. In chronological order:

On January 21, a day after Trump’s inauguration, I’ll be part of a Reason Speakeasy on immigration in New York City. Nick Gillespie will be interviewing me and Cato’s David Bier. Sign up here!

The Reason event runs from 7-9:30 PM. I’m happy to do a meet-up afterwards, starting at say 10 PM. I suggest Da Genero, 129 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013, which is open until midnight and supposed to be a 15 minute walk from the Reason venue. Please RSVP in the comments and I’ll confirm here by January 19.

On the evening of January 24, I’m speaking at this Cato event for professional educators in Phoenix, Arizona. Specifically, it’s for teachers and admins for grades 5-12. If you fit the bill, sign up here.

On the morning of January 28, I’m speaking at MLS Reset in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sign up here.

I will be in Arizona from January 24-28. If you’re interested in having a meet-up in Phoenix or possibly Tucson, please say so in the comments and I’ll try to arrange something.

On the evening of January 30, I’ll be speaking for the Nashville Federalist Society. Sign up here and make some cool new friends in high places.

I’ll be in Nashville from January 30-February 2. If there’s interest, I will host a game party in my sons’ apartment building near Vanderbilt. Interested? Please say so in the comments.