Upcoming Events
Los Angeles, Capla-Con, Cincinnati, Laramie
Hope you’re all having a lovely summer. Here’s what’s on the horizon.
Los Angeles Meet-up on July 23 at 7 PM. Venue: Hook’d Fish Grill, 10176 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324. Please RSVP in the comments.
Capla-Con 2026 on August 15-16, noon-midnight both days. Venue: Carow Hall at GMU Fairfax. Please RSPV here.
I’m speaking at the Affordable Housing Crisis Symposium at Xavier University in Cincinnati alongside Mayor Aftab Purevalon September 17, 8:30 AM-1:30 PM. Please register here.
Garett Jones and I will be having a Heterodox Conversation on immigration at the University of Wyoming in Laramie on October 15. Registration not yet ready. I’ll be touring Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons the week before. Let me know in the comments if you’ll be in the neighborhood.
I'm in Steamboat Springs CO, not far from Laramie. I'll keep this noted on my Calendar. Fortunately (for me) it is between pronghorn and elk hunting seasons. ;-)
You're back at the fish grill! I'll be there!