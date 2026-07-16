Bet On It

Bet On It

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Larry Desjardin's avatar
Larry Desjardin
11h

I'm in Steamboat Springs CO, not far from Laramie. I'll keep this noted on my Calendar. Fortunately (for me) it is between pronghorn and elk hunting seasons. ;-)

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Varun Palekar's avatar
Varun Palekar
18h

You're back at the fish grill! I'll be there!

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