Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David L. Kendall's avatar
David L. Kendall
10h

Seems like the probability of consequences, be they positive or negative, plays a role.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Lawrence Aspden's avatar
John Lawrence Aspden
6h

I don't buy this, it's the specific effect of the death penalty that the left object to, and they seem to think that it might not be any more effective than long prison times. I don't know any lefties who think the appropriate penalty for murder would be a fine.

On this issue I'm a right winger and would support the death penalty, as I think are most of my fellow citizens. But I also don't think it would be much more of a deterrent than a lifetime in prison. On personal introspection I find the idea of a lifetime in prison, prevented from committing suicide, much worse than the idea of being executed. But I appreciate that that's not how everybody feels. If it was I'd be in favour of long prison sentences.

I think the left genuinely worry about the idea of executing innocent people. For me the chances of getting a reprieve in such cases seem about commensurate with the chances of being wrongly convicted in the first place, justice systems always make mistakes. So it's a wash.

Definitely the right seem to be more in favour of harsh prison sentences for almost all crimes, but I think that the right see crime as a matter of personal evil, whereas the left see thieves at least as victims of an unjust system.

It's probably the same with tax fraud, but mirrored. Not much to explain there, surely?

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Caplan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture