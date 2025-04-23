Bet On It

Greg
11m

Concise. The lesson here is “tough luck,” regardless of what future-oriented policy one chooses. Something will go wrong. Like everything in life, it’s how you react that matters.

Boring Radical Centrism
12m

Should we have free trade with Russia and Iran and North Korea? I think it really is very important to keep sanctions on them. If I had to choose between free trade with everyone all the time, or getting to sanction enemy regimes but risk some tariffs on allies/neutral countries, it's a tough choice for me. Especially since like you said enshrining free trade in the constitution would come with other risks you listed.

I think you underrate the likelihood of countries not bothering with bilateral free trade if America grants them unilateral free trade. Lots and lots of people feel intuitively that it's good for them if other countries remove tariffs, and also good if they get to keep their own tariffs. Despite their own tariffs and the other countries tariffs both being quite bad. Without the ability to make a deal like "We'll remove our tariffs if you remove yours", I predict lots of countries will shoot themselves in the foot by never removing their own tariffs.

1 more comment...

