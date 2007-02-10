Bet On It

Bet On It

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N Martin's avatar
N Martin
18h

Gone? Shocking bad news. He was a good one, and a Szasz award winner. Very good book.

https://reason.com/2011/09/20/reasons-brian-doherty-wins-tho/

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David R Henderson's avatar
David R Henderson
18h

Nice review and very good book.

One correction, though. Although I'm sure he did check facts, he got a few wrong about Eric Garris.

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