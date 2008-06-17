What are the most meaningful compliments you ever received? Here’s my short list:

1. When Robin Hanson told me that I’m his “favorite person to talk to.”

2. When Thomas Szasz wrote me that this paper “gave me more pleasure than you can imagine.”

3. When Donald Wittman wrote that:

A common complaint by authors is that their reviewers have misinterpreted what the author has said. This is not my complaint here, because Bryan Caplan has explained my position better than I have.

4. When Philip Tetlock wrote me that “this is the smartest review of my book I’ve yet seen.”

5. When Pete Boettke named me as a candidate to be the next Julian Simon.

How about you?

The post appeared first on Econlib.