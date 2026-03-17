The Truth About BS Podcast
Riffing off its bestselling classic On Bullshit, Princeton University Press has launched its “Truth About Bullshit” podcast. I recently appeared on the show to discuss my The Case Against Education. A high-quality and thoughtful conversation, I hope you enjoy it!
Ugh. Have you read _On Bullshit_? I tried. Here's my one-star revew of it on Amazon:
This book is very meta. Clearly the author thought he was very clever and considering the reviews (and the Wikipedia writeup) I suppose he was right. Kind of like Alan Sokal, but in a less productive way.
Usually I like meta stuff, but not in the case of _On [Amazon won't let me say the 2nd word of the title]_. This is meta [2nd word.]