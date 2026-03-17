Bet On It

Bet On It

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
10hEdited

Ugh. Have you read _On Bullshit_? I tried. Here's my one-star revew of it on Amazon:

This book is very meta. Clearly the author thought he was very clever and considering the reviews (and the Wikipedia writeup) I suppose he was right. Kind of like Alan Sokal, but in a less productive way.

Usually I like meta stuff, but not in the case of _On [Amazon won't let me say the 2nd word of the title]_. This is meta [2nd word.]

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