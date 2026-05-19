Bet On It

Bet On It

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Henri Hein's avatar
Henri Hein
21h

I had a friend who own an apartment building in California. Eviction is really hard there. Whenever a new resident moved in, my friend would file an eviction notice against them. Then 6 months later, if they turned out to be a good tenant, he would redraw the suit, but if they turned out to be bad, he had the eviction ready.

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Kent's avatar
Kent
18hEdited

I was a commercial real estate appraiser for almost 25 years (recently retired) and over the years I worked on a lot of new developments. I found that the superpower of developers was dealing with code compliance (the rampant number of requirements due to the zoning code and municipal officials). Also being willing to deal with hour after hour of meetings in which one hears inane objections from NIMBYs. NIMBYs hate developers and insist on zoning requirements that make building difficult, but it is the very presence of the NIMBYs and the zoning that makes developers necessary. This is also part of what makes it so profitable to be a developer -- lack of competition. You have to have a certain mindset to be able to put up with the bullshit, which is something that I know I don't have.

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