Bet On It

Boring Radical Centrism
6h

I could see this being a case of behavioural economics where there are a lot of people who steadfastly refuse to pay for a much better traffic experience, even if the price is very low. And among the people who do properly recognize the value of their own time, they're already happy to pay $3 and lowering to $1.50 won't entice many more. We saw from the recent congestion tax implementation in New York that there were quite a few people happy to wait ages in traffic when it was free, but once a small fee was added, a significant amount switched to using the subway.

There might be better returns from making an advertising campaign to concince people to value their time better, instead of just lowering price.

Christopher Renner
5h

I recognized that bridge right away, even before hearing you mention it in the video. We live about a mile and a half away from it as the crow flies and occasionally watch 66 traffic from the Blake Lane overpass (or the Vienna Metro footbridges).

Regarding the 66 HOT lane tolls: if I remember correctly, the contract between VDOT and the HOT lane operator (Transurban) requires the latter to maintain traffic free-flowing at speeds greater than 45 mph and penalizes them if that condition isn't met.

This is sensible on its face, as transportation engineers have found that drivers are more willing to pay for free-flow traffic conditions than for any other controllable variable. But it also gives the operator a goal that's something other than "continuously maximize the toll revenue from the HOT lanes", since they can't make it so attractive that it starts to get congested and lose its free-flow condition.

