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Charles Hooper's avatar
Charles Hooper
37m

Here's another possible explanation, which involves biased samples.

Assume for simplicity that the country is split 50/50 left and right. But the media and entertainment industries are heavily pro-left and anti-right.

People on the left will hear opinions and views that are, say, 95% left. This results from their choices of media and entertainment and the fact that many of their associates are left-wing and, because they feel safe, left-wing people express their opinions more freely. The people they associate with on the right are more hesitant to express their views. Left-wingers might not even know they have right-wing associates.

People on the right, even though they associate with more people on the right, will still hear a lot of left-leaning views because of the biased media and entertainment industries and the fact that people on the left express their views more openly and vocally.

Consequently, left-wing people might think that 95% of Americans are left-wing while right-wing people think that 60% of Americans are left-wing.

In a company, left-wing managers might see little downside in promoting left-wing views. After all, if only 5% of people are right-wing, how many good employees and customers will they lose if they exclude right-wingers? This gives rise to woke companies. However, right-wing managers perceive a large cost to excluding 60% of their potential employees and 60% of their potential customers, and so they stay safely away from openly expressing political views at work.

These are logical responses to perceptions based on statistically biased sampling.

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Fred Hapgood's avatar
Fred Hapgood
39m

Is there a link to the Hanaia piece somewhere in this story?

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