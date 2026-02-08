Bet On It

forumposter123@protonmail.com
7h

"Question for Tyler: Suppose Trump loses, taking the whole Republican Party down with him. Unified Democratic government then further liberalizes immigration."

No doubt this will make America a libertarian paradise.

The problem with immigration is it's bad and you're bad for supporting it. I've never doubted the case that "constantly flood the country with orc vote banks" could win out in the long run. But then your surrounded by orcs.

1h

We see by practical experience that unlimited integration without assimilation erodes a culture, and may eventually destroy it. If culture is a good--especially high-trust culture--then unlimited, unassimilating immigration destroys something of great value, both economic and in preservation of natural rights. Such cultures take millenia to create and do not reappear spontaneously. They are cathedrals, not weeds.

