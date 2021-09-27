Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Townsend's avatar
Tim Townsend
Jan 20, 2024

If the thrust of this article is that it's becoming harder and harder to distunguish between public and private goods, I agree. They are what ever you make of them. I was thinking about the 19th century practice in some cities where the purchase of fire insurance from some companies automaticaly enrolled you as a member of a volunteer fire department with a plaque installed on your dwelling proclaiming such.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Grossman's avatar
Stephen Grossman
Feb 2, 2024

I could say to you that you do not serve the public good—that nobody’s good can be achieved at the price of human sacrifices—that when you violate the rights of one man, you have violated the rights of all, and a public of rightless creatures is doomed to destruction. I could say to you that you will and can achieve nothing but universal devastation—as any looter must, when he runs out of victims. I could say it, but I won’t. It is not your particular policy that I challenge, but your moral premise. If it were true that men could achieve their good by means of turning some men into sacrificial animals, and I were asked to immolate myself for the sake of creatures who wanted to survive at the price of my blood, if I were asked to serve the interests of society apart from, above and against my own—I would refuse, I would reject it as the most contemptible evil, I would fight it with every power I possess, I would fight the whole of mankind, if one minute were all I could last before I were murdered, I would fight in the full confidence of the justice of my battle and of a living being’s right to exist. Let there be no misunderstanding about me. If it is now the belief of my fellow men, who call themselves the public, that their good requires victims, then I say: The public good be damned, I will have no part of it!

-Ayn Rand

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture