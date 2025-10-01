Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter Clark's avatar
Walter Clark
4h

Who pays for the food to feed all those people?

And why is this economic system self-sustaining? And does this show that "and give to those who can't" works? Marx was right all along?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Bryan Caplan and others
Liface's avatar
Liface
5h

Never understood the appeal of watching these videos. I'm fine to read a short blurb about a place, but I don't want to spoil it by watching someone else have the experience I'm about to have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Bryan Caplan
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture