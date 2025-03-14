I’ve been on the Politics Guys podcast so many times that they have a dedicated Bryan Caplan Collection. In this episode, Michael Baranowski and I talk about my Self-Help is Like a Vaccine: Essays on Living Better. Help yourself!
P.S. Event reminders:
On March 18 at 7 PM, I am speaking for the Juan de Mariana Institute in Madrid. Open to the public, details here.
On March 19 at 7 PM, there is a book launch party in Madrid for the Spanish translation of The Myth of the Rational Voter on March 19 at 7 PM. Details here.
I will be touring Asturias, Spain on March 20-22. Precise itinerary still unclear. If you want to try organizing a meet-up or event in the region, please email me.