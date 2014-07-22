From the noble Jason Brennan:

This reminds me further of a talk I saw at a recent free market

conference. The presenter was talking about how most philosophers are

nihilists who believe that morality is bogus nonsense. I said, “You’ll

be delighted to hear that we don’t have to speculate about what

philosophers believe. Here are the results of the PhilPapers survey,

and it shows that most philosophers, including most moral theorists,

actually think the opposite!” He said, at the time, “Oh, that’s great to

hear. I guess I should give them more credit.” However, shortly

thereafter, in another session, he went back to strawmanning the field.