Bet On It

John A. Johnson
9h

"The causation always moves bottom-up, never top-down. In order for the macro-level mental cause, such as the intention-in-action, to even happen the micro-level has to initiate the cause. It is not merely the case that the mind needs to have a brain to exist; in order for any mental cause to happen, a neuronal cause must cause and realize that mental cause. The bottom line then, is that the mental (the macro-level phenomena) is always an effect of the neurons (the micro-level), but cannot itself cause the neurons to do something."

Consider this sequence of events as an analogy. The movement of my cue stick causes the cue ball to strike the eight-ball, which causes it to land in the corner pocket. The cue ball has no causal efficacy to make the eight-ball land in the pocket without the prior action of my cue stick striking it, causing it to hit the eight ball into the corner pocket. Nonetheless, the moving cue ball *does* cause the eight ball to go into the corner pocket, even if it cannot make the eight ball go into the corner pocket all by itself. It requires a prior causal event but is still a legitimate cause of the eight ball entering the corner pocket. This is the nature of causal chains.

Just because a conscious intention of the mind always requires a prior neuronal event, this does not disqualify it as a cause of behavior. To insist that conscious intentions of the mind be able to cause behaviors without prior neuronal events sounds like a demand for a kind of free will that does not make sense to me, where a mental intention comes into existence out of nowhere, free of prior neuronal causes. It might *seem* like this is what happens with mental intentions, but I think that the reality is that we cannot be aware of the neuronal events that generate conscious mental intentions.

Murray
7h

1) Something exists if it forms part of our best explanations of reality

2) Our best explanations of many daily human actions invoke free will. If you try to replace such explanations with others that don't invoke free will, they become worse explanations of reality

3) Therefore, free will exists

Similarly, our best physics theories are deterministic. So the world is deterministic, and free will exists.

The urge to "reduce" things to there smallest constituent parts is a mistake. Abstractions exist and are real.

