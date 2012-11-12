My favorite quotation in the entirety of Larry Gonick’s magisterial Cartoon History of the Universe series is from the Caliph Muawiya. Behold social intelligence:

I never apply the sword when the lash suffices, nor the lash when my tongue is enough. If there is even one thread binding me to my fellow man, I do not let it break. If he pulls, I loosen. If he loosens, I pull.

