My favorite quotation in the entirety of Larry Gonick’s magisterial Cartoon History of the Universe series is from the Caliph Muawiya. Behold social intelligence:
I never apply the sword when the lash suffices, nor the lash when my tongue is enough. If there is even one thread binding me to my fellow man, I do not let it break. If he pulls, I loosen. If he loosens, I pull.
The post appeared first on Econlib.
Mu'awiyah is a hugely underrated ruler because no-one wants to cause sectarian trouble by praising him too much. He lived this quote. How many rulers have managed to end a civil war by arbitration? How many would even want to!
I own nearly every book that Larry Gonick has ever penned, but that particular volume remains my favorite, and one I’m considering building a Big History curriculum around. I had forgotten that quote until now — thanks!