Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Prichard's avatar
Chris Prichard
Nov 24

About a month later than the previous comment, but I found this book after Tyler Cowen's recommendation but couldn't purchase the kindle version.

Might be worth looking into!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wind and Dirt's avatar
Wind and Dirt
Nov 9

The kindle version says it's not available

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture