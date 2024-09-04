Share this postBet On ItSelf-Help Is Like a VaccineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMy BooksSelf-Help Is Like a VaccineEssays on Living BetterBryan CaplanSep 04, 20242Share this postBet On ItSelf-Help Is Like a VaccineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8ShareAvailable in paperback and e-book.2Share this postBet On ItSelf-Help Is Like a VaccineCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore8Share
About a month later than the previous comment, but I found this book after Tyler Cowen's recommendation but couldn't purchase the kindle version.
Might be worth looking into!
The kindle version says it's not available