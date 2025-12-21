This January, I’m touring Peru and Bolivia with my sons and Fabio Rojas, best man at my wedding and chairman of Indiana University’s Sociology Department. On January 10, I’m going to be the keynote speaker for the Santa Cruz Economic and Political Forum in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. It’s organized by the Center for Public Policy Studies for Liberty (POPULI) and open to the public. Info:

📅 Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026

🕘 Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

📍 Venue: Hotel Cortez, Santa Cruz de la Sierra

✅ POPULI will cover participation and meals.

Free registration until December 25, so don’t delay!

The rest of our travel schedule:

Lima, Peru, from December 30-January 2

Cusco and Aguas Calientas, January 3-5.

La Paz, Bolivia, January 6-8.

Santa Cruz, January 9-10.

Sucre and Potosí, January 11. (Rojas returns to the U.S.)

Potosí and Uyuni, January 12.

Uyuni and Sucre, January 13.

Sucre, January 14.

Santa Cruz, January 15-16.

Want to meet up in any of these locations? Respond in the comments and perhaps we can set something up.

While we’re in Santa Cruz, we plan to visit:

Amboro National Forest

Santa Cruz Wildlife Sanctuary

Kaa-Iya National Park

Lomas de Arena

If you’d like to join any of these adventures, please email me.