Bet On It

Bet On It

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K.D. Walter's avatar
K.D. Walter
13h

Happy Birthday! And may there be many more!

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Buck Shlegeris's avatar
Buck Shlegeris
13h

Happy birthday!

I feel like a big part of why you behave that way more than other people is just that you’re more energetic and curious.

It’s also interesting that your version of neotony doesn’t include a bunch of the irresponsible or immature aspects of youth. I suspect that even when you were young you seemed pretty crotchety in a bunch of ways.

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