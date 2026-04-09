Bet On It

Bet On It

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The Steamroller's avatar
The Steamroller
3h

That's such a cute drawing of you and Valli. How old is she now?

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2 replies by Bryan Caplan and others
The Steamroller's avatar
The Steamroller
3h

The Trump administration has said that they expect the core of the USMCA agreement to remain in place, but separate protocols for Mexico and Canada. Do you think the US might agree to bilateral labour-mobility with Canada? (As a "trial phase" for the hwhole 51st state thing...)

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1 reply by Bryan Caplan
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