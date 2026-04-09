Today I’m having an Ask Me Anything for premium subscribers.

Everyone can read, but only paid subscribers can post.

Write your questions in the comments and I’ll respond by tomorrow.

P.S. Want to give me a present for my birthday? Upgrade to premium. Not only do you get to ask questions; your devotion will put a smile on my face. ;-)

P.P.S. Tomorrow at 10 AM ET, I’m doing a Substack Live with the great Razib Khan on my You Have No Right to Your Culture. All Bet On It subscribers will get an email at start time. What is it like to be a hilarious polymath Bangladeshi-American Texan atheist natalist geneticist social media star? Razib may be the only man alive with first-hand knowledge!