Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Private_Mark's avatar
Private_Mark
1hEdited

Had this anonymous reader ever read Rothbard, Hoppe or Kinsella, his whole understanding would have shifted, because he could then be able to comprehend that “intellectual property” is not property at all. His arguments are pointless if one accepts this stance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dylan's avatar
Dylan
2h

>> “Furthermore, I believe that most trading firm employees charge way too little for this loss of optionality, since despite being smart…”

Traders and quants have no choice because they bargain individually against firms that universally all have these noncompetes in place. You might value your loss of optionality a lot, but what are you supposed to do when every firm that would hire you all has 1y+ noncompetes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture