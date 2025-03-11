The final chapter of Build, Baby, Build examines the political economy of NIMBY. Does strict housing regulation exist because homeowners vote their narrow self-interest? Not really. Strict housing regulation exists because of economic illiteracy, innumeracy, status quo bias, and sheer paranoia.

Only after the book was published, however, did I learn of David Broockman’s research (with Chris Elmendorf and Josh Kalla) on “The Symbolic Politics of Housing” via this intriguing interview in The Atlantic.

The Broockman-Elmendorf-Kalla story: People’s views on housing regulation heavily depend on the kind of housing they idealize. When you ask them about what housing government should allow and forbid, they’re answering the same question as Conan: “What is best in life?”

In David’s words:

a powerful predictor of people’s answer… is just one simple question, which is, Do you like big cities? And the people who say, I like big cities, they’re like, Yes, we should build more housing in cities. And the people who say, I don’t like big cities, say they don’t.

Curious? Here’s my recent interview with Broockman on this research, as well as the general topic of the psychological roots of NIMBY. Enjoy!