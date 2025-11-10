Back in the 90s, I was arguing over email with a famous leftist economist. Strangely, he wasn’t trying to convince me to soften my criticism of government regulation and government spending. Instead, he was trying to convince me that — appearances notwithstanding — he wasn’t nearly as anti-market as I imagined. Quoting from memory, he told me: “Even economists like me and Joe Stiglitz start with the presumption that a totally free market is optimal.”

I wanted to believe him, but his reassurances didn’t ring true. My response: “If you and Stiglitz actually start with a presumption that a totally free market is optimal, I challenge you to name any market you don’t want to regulate.” Yes, every presumption is defeasible. But if you’re so-called “presumption” gets defeased 100% of the time, you’re just abusing language.

Which brings me to my challenge for mainstream economists: Name any market you don’t want to regulate. Not a hypothetical market on a homework problem. An actual market for an actual product in the real world. Explanations of your reasoning in light of the theory of market failure (and possibly public choice/political economy) are a definite plus, but even a one word answer would be welcome.

Comments are open.