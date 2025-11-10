Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Schneider-Joseph's avatar
David Schneider-Joseph
15h

While I'm not an economist (nor a leftist), I don't fully understand the relevance of the challenge to your interlocutor's point, as it focuses on the question "which markets should be regulated [at all]?" rather than the question "how much should we regulate each market?" I would expect your typical mainstream economist to reply that there are some markets for which they wish *very little* regulation, and this seems sufficient to defend his point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Derrill Watson's avatar
Derrill Watson
15h

I have a nit to pick. Institutions matter. Governments lower transaction costs for all players by defining weights and measures, certain practices that are considered fraudulent or child endangering in all markets, how contracts [including labor contracts] are to be written and enforced. Those regulations help markets function better, without targeting any particular industry, but do apply to almost everything. So I can't say there is an industry I want with absolute zero regulation.

But there are many markets I can say I don't want regulated beyond that. Lawn care, plumbing, and barbering; the vast majority of online services; clothing, books, and the vast majority of consumer goods that don't have screamingly blatant externalities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture