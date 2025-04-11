When I met Duke University student Casey Simpson for lunch two years ago, he made a great impression. But only two weeks ago did I discover that Casey is also a famous actor whose Youtube channel has over 400k subscribers.

Over the last few months, Casey has been reinventing himself as history podcaster. Prior to interviewing me, he shot “Living History” videos on JFK, Karl Marx, Shakespeare, Walt Disney, Andrew Jackson, Napoleon, Rockefeller, Hank Williams, Thomas Jefferson, Bogie, and Twain.

In the latest episode, Casey interviews me on all eleven of these historical figures, with a postscript on my Build, Baby, Build. His early Nickelodeon experience shooting Happy Days style before live studio audiences shines through; his spontaneous unedited speech is enviably fluent. Most podcasters twice or thrice his age could learn a lot by listening to how Casey talks.

Overall, this is one of the most off-beat conversations of my entire life. I hope you enjoy it; I know I did!