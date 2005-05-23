Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonas's avatar
Jonas
Apr 24, 2024

Shorts to a formal gathering? I'd do it for $100 USD, sir. Just don't tell my fiancée, arrange my invitation and pay for my transportation (and hotel, if required).

Dress is $200.

Paypal is best.

lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture