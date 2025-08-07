Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
14h

This, to me, is the heart of what is wrong with the "open boarders" argument, as opposed to "open borders".

"If lots of people love living in (or visiting) your area ..."

I'd love to have more immigrants and tourists, but only of the voluntary category. When they are enticed by welfare, free room and board and spending cash, and absolution of their past, present, and future crimes, and brag how their allegiance is to their home country and not their new country -- they do not "love" living in my area.

The worst are the refugees who are flown in and "settled" without being given a lot of choice, don't like where they end up, and their end-result communities don't get any say either. They seem to make no effort to adjust to their new community, in fact just the opposite.

I don't want them, and they don't actually want to be here either, they are just in it for other people's money -- my money. I am especially disgusted with them getting elected and bragging that they are in office with the express goal of helping their home country, not their new country, the one they swore allegiance to, the one whose constitution they swore to uphold.

I am no big fan of "my country above all others" but I sure as heck am a fan of not giving my taxes to disruptive bums and criminals and foreigners whose only interest is my tax dollars and their home country.

This is not legal vs illegal immigrants. This is bums, criminals, and foreign loyalty against the natives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
14h

It’s all about supply. We need more supply

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture