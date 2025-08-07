In this three-part Accelerated Globalists interview, I discuss migration, housing, and their interaction.

Big Picture: When you combine strict housing regulation with high immigration, you naturally get higher prices. The same goes, of course, for strict housing regulation with high tourism. As the intro econ textbook propounds: Low supply plus high demand equals high prices.

But to regard this as a good argument against immigration (or tourism) is laughable (or would be, in a world where laughable arguments got laughed at instead of enacted). If lots of people love living in (or visiting) your area, that is a reason to build lots of housing for mutual benefit. Insiders benefit by supplying the housing; outsiders benefit by demanding the housing. High demand is an opportunity, not a plague.

Shouldn’t we weigh the externalities? Sure. And if you do, you will soon discover that the positive externalities of development almost always outweigh the negative externalities, so restrictive housing regulation is even worse than simple supply-and-demand models say. As I explain in my notes:

Big Problem #4, the biggest problem of all: These defenses only consider the negative externalities of construction, but there are also enormous positive externalities! 1. How do we know? Actions speaker louder than words: You can escape almost all negative externalities by living in a remote rural location, but almost no one chooses to do so. 2. Prices show that the NET value of all the benefits of density minus all of the costs of density is strongly positive. 3. What are the positive externalities? Work, consumption, and social opportunities.

Want to hear more? Here are the three parts of the latest BBB interviews: