Catherine Holloway
16m

My parents did this it me in the early 00s - offering a quarter for every book report during the summer. 30-50 hours of work for ~5$ to buy a new beanie baby was a really good deal for 10 year old me. My reading and writing level ended up being much higher than my peers.

Laura Meyerovich
1hEdited

The best investment is parents having a primary or part time business in which children can gainfully participate, the earlier the better. As simple as this.

Why parents need to have business? Because idiotic US laws prohibit children under 12 to work for hire in other than family businesses and severely limit 12-18 employment, unless in family business.

What business? Somewhat depends on what skills you want to teach, but any business is better than none. Margaret Thatcher worked in her parents store. I helped my father to publish math books and textbooks for middle and high schoolers. My kids worked in my IT consulting side gig. My friend’s kids worked in family online shop business.

