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Bet On It

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Liam Robins's avatar
Liam Robins
8h

If you’re only looking at chatbot responses, that argument could hold. But agentic AI seems a lot more similar to human agents than speech, and so I strongly doubt that AI agents will be fully protected by the First Amendment.

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Matt Gilliland's avatar
Matt Gilliland
3h

"Once you acknowledge the truism that AI output is speech, almost all regulation of AI is ipso facto illegal."

Unfortunately, this is drastically overstated, and Volokh/Lemley/Henderson's position is much more narrow than this.

At best, only the *output* is speech. Most potential AI regulation targets conduct, not expression. Training data, safety testing, discrimination by AI-driven processes, data retention/privacy regulations? All conduct. The fact that the conduct would lead to expressive output does not shield the conduct from regulation.

And the output is speech, yes, but whose? The creators' and users' speech rights should matter here, as Volokh et al argue, but the amount and scope of regulation of the output depends on the source. Corporate speech and professional speech have less protection, and it's not yet clear that a speaker will be assigned to the speech in all cases. Then there's time/place/manner restrictions, which could potentially be applied to the deployment context.

Even if one trusts the courts to apply past 1A precedent reasonably, there's still a vast risk surface 1A can't possibly be expected to protect, and that's even before we get to agent behavior.

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