Tyler correctly points out that median family income rose smartly after World War II only to fall off sharply in the ’70s… Between 1950 and 1973, the average annual growth rate of real GDP per capita was 2.5%; for the period between 1973 and 2007, the corresponding figure was only 1.9% But look what happens when you put these figures in larger historical context (note: I’m using calculations by Angus Maddison for earlier periods and Census figures for post-WWII periods): 1820 – 1870 1.3% 1870 – 1913 1.8% 1913 – 1950 1.6% 1950 – 1973 2.5% 1973 – 2007 1.9% From this broader perspective, what Tyler calls the Great Stagnation looks like a return to normalcy after the “Great Boom” of the post-WWII decades. Indeed, recent growth rates are better than those of all other earlier periods. So yes, growth has cooled down since the postwar “Golden Age,” and that fact poses real economic and political challenges. But the Golden Age was the outlier, not our present era; it just doesn’t make sense to talk about the present period as stagnant

On a deeper level, I’m baffled why Tyler would focus on slight declines in American growth when the world just had the best decade ever. Finding dark linings in silver clouds is work for lesser men.

