Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
2hEdited

There are cat games on phones which move fake bugs around and disable all screen controls other than reacting to touch to move the bugs, and they do keep some cats interested, probably the same ones who chase flashlight beams or laser pointers. Someone could probably get a Nobel (or Ig Nobel) for explaining why some cats ignore them.

More seriously, I do not believe that phones and TikTok are dangerously different. When Youtube first showed up, it was easy to get distracted by cat videos. When I was a kid, I was distracted by trees. I climbed every tree in our yard. I climbed trees in neighbors' and friends' yards, and at the school playground. But eventually I only climbed new trees, then only trees of a different type (oak trees, pine trees, almond and walnut and cherry and apple trees), and then pretty much gave it up for walls and ladders, then gave that up, and seldom even think of climbing things again.

So it will be with TikTok. It is not an existential threat. Kids will outgrow it as they become adults.

ETA: P.S. I sent a DVD of Buster Keaton's silent movie The General to a friend with a bouncy 5-year-old. She got sick and tired of the piano accompaniment but found he was just as fascinated with the sound way down or off. I put it to (a) being silent meant expressions and makeup had to be exaggerated to get the message across, and (b) being a comedy. You can get fantastic collections of all the silent comedians' movies, and they might be even better than cartoons if parents want a little quiet, and they are much better stories than the Three Stooges or Laurel and Hardy talkies.

ETA2: P.P.S. Look up Laurel and Hardy's dance routine from Way Out West. There are dozens, maybe hundreds, of clips with modern soundtracks, sort of like the reverse of adding Yakkety Sax to goofy videos. I can't think of a single kid who would not be entranced by them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Vroman's avatar
Robert Vroman
2h

My kid's second words after the usual were "skip ad!"

I have no regrets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture