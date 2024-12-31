Share this postBet On ItKaraoke Party TodayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreKaraoke Party TodayA last-minute invitationBryan CaplanDec 31, 20249Share this postBet On ItKaraoke Party TodayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareI’m hosting karaoke at Carow Hall on the GMU Fairfax campus this December 31 from 4-6 PM. All are welcome!I’m planning on singing this.9Share this postBet On ItKaraoke Party TodayCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
You take a mortal man,
and put him in control.
Watch him become a god,
watch people's heads a roll!