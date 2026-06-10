Bet On It

Bet On It

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Chuck37's avatar
Chuck37
14h

The beginning is just semantics. The police *try* to catch all murderers. ICE can *try* to deport all illegal aliens. Saying they have to do this within time, budget and manpower constraints goes without saying.

The rest is more of the same. If it's not plainly obvious at this point that letting the entire world in here - to feed off the welfare state, vote for policies and politicians at odds with current population, and radically change the culture - is bad, especially in light of what we can see happening in western Europe, there's just no common ground on which to debate anymore. Just using standard naive liberal and libertarian language about people being free, government not owning the land, arbitrary lines, or whatever is a waste if you don't address what people can see with their own eyes.

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
14h

I'm on your side, but you're attacking a strawman.

Police don't try to imprison every murderer.

But they do try to imprison every *convicted* murderer who has been sentenced to prison by a court.

There's a vast difference. I don't think your opponent was opposing due process.

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