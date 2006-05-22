I Can Drunk Just as Well Think!
When I was first teaching Industrial Organization (nearly 10 years ago!), there was a big internet campaign to boycott Borders and Barnes & Noble. “It might superficially seem like consumers are getting more and better choices, but just you wait!” said the critics. I’m still waiting.
Now, explains Don Boudreaux in a letter to the editor, people are making the same argument about alcohol with a straight face:
Dear Editor:
Harry Wiles, Executive Director of American Beverage Licenses, supports government restrictions that hamper big-box retailers’ efforts to sell alcoholic beverages (Letters, May 20). He asserts that, without these restrictions, the likes of Costco and Wal-Mart will “muscle out smaller retailers at the expense of choice, convenience and service.”
The same argument was made 15 years ago by small book retailers when Barnes & Noble and Borders first opened large bookstores nationwide. But who today believes that Americans have less choice, convenience, and service when buying books? Clearly, we have more…
I have trouble even imagining how the small liquor store lobby would respond. I could say that it’s time for them to sober up, but I doubt they believe their own arguments. It’s the man in the street who is all-too-willing to buy the lobbyists’ 80-proof anti-market bias. And the first step to recovery, as usual, is for the man in the street to admit that he has a problem.
Big liquor stores make it more convenient to get liquor and big bookstores make it more convenient to buy books. Yet Facebook made it much more annoying to socialize online, go figure. I wonder what the difference was.
Are you crazy? We're the VOTERS! We're ALWAYS right!