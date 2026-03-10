Bet On It

Thomas Sumbler
4h

I'm pretty sure his trade policy is just a form of mercantilism. Having a stockpile of money is a good thing for a person, so why not for a country? Except that it's even more silly than 18th century mercantilism, because he wants to keep paper/account balances in the country rather than gold or silver. I propose the term fiat-mercantilism or neo-mercantilism.

1 reply
David Muccigrosso
5h

Trump’s goal isn’t to boost aggregate demand, though. That’s just an intermediate metric he uses when it’s convenient to his true goal of autarky and domination. He views trade as a dom-sub relationship and nothing else.

5 replies
