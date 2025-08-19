Announcement: Everyone is invited to the next Bet On It meet-up this Saturday night at 10 PM at the Fair Lakes Silver Diner. 12251 Fair Lakes Pkwy, Fairfax, VA 22033. Please RSVP in the comments, and make sure you go to the correct Silver Diner.

While I was in Japan, Louise Perry sent me an intriguing proposal.

Holly Lawford-Smith, professor of political philosophy at the University of Melbourne, reads the title essay of my Don’t Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice. I read Lawford-Smith’s new book, Feminism Beyond Left and Right. After we read each others’ books, Louise Perry moderates a Caplan-Lawford-Smith debate on the topic “Should We Encourage Our Daughters to Be Feminists?”

Everything went according to Perry’s plan, and our debate is now out. Enjoy, and in the foreseeable future I’ll post a reaction essay to Lawford-Smith’s Feminism Beyond Left and Right.

P.S. My debate opponent stands on the giant shoulders of the Lewis brothers’ The Myth of Left and Right, even naming a whole chapter after their seminal treatise.