Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ff's avatar
Ff
9h

Why a country with a declining birth rate would reject prospective workers whose taxes would prop up its bankrupt social security system rather escapes me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mr. Lawrence's avatar
Mr. Lawrence
2h

A lot of truths in the interviews. It reminds me of a drug dealer who said, "Hey, I am providing a service for those who wish to get a little high every so often." A law may be really stupid and dumb headed, but it was the choice of our elected officials. There are no private exemptions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture