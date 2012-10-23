Bet On It

Bet On It

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
7h

I wonder if there's a way to get an AI to try playing different versions of the game with different rules, and render a judgement on whether a given set of rules produces a "fun" game.

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Nate Scheidler's avatar
Nate Scheidler
7h

Wouldn't a Georgist tax in monopoly function more like paying the bank periodically for a fraction of the value of the property you own? If you had to pay $(Hotel Rent/20) every time you cross Go, it would incentivize housebuilding to recoup those taxes, and disincentivize hoarding of unimproved property.

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