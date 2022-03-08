Bet On It

Bet On It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fika monster's avatar
Fika monster
Jul 6, 2022

I dont really understand how this would be convincing for leftists: Maybe im just stupid, but i dont see how this appeals to Values as Cultural/racial diversity, Egalitarianism and such

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bryan Caplan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture