Bob S
2h

Why isn't the author missing the obvious solution here: sex workers.

He clearly 1) wants casual sex with no committment 2) is averse to following social norms so should have no problem breaking the taboo against sex work and 3) sees himself as someone who can " become so rich and successful that women will put up with me prioritizing the thing I actually want".

Just paying to satisfy his base urges gets him what he wants while perfectly aligning with his values. Maybe he doesn't have the financial means yet, but he's clearly willing to work tremendously hard and invest to solve this problem (I imagine libido killing drugs aren't cheap). Focus on maximizing income, move to a city with a high concentration of sex workers and loosely enforced laws and do what he claims he wants.

If this doesn't work, then he's lying to himself and actually does value the emotional connection that most people get with sex (though if you're discerning enough you can get or at least mimic this with pros), so if he's unwilling to do this then it just indicates his preferences are inconsistent.

Anon
3h

I hope the following thoughts will help.

"It’s extremely rare for me to find a partner I genuinely enjoy that much" - we know. This is normal. It's why people talk about finding "the one": because even if you don't believe there is literally only one person in the world you can be happy with, it is rare to find someone you really click with. Most dates you go on will feel like "this person is quite nice, but I don't really want to spend more time with them". You just have to keep trying until you meet someone whose company you really enjoy.

It's possible that at the moment, you are young and really do just want to get laid. That will probably change. Most people like being in love.

I also think you should examine your attitude towards women. Some of the passages in your email feel quite bitter and hateful, e.g. "I have to make all of the plans, constantly perform for their amusement, drive every conversation, keep them laughing, spend absurd amounts of money on time consuming activities that aren’t sex, put up with her bad attitude and capricious moods, they have zero intellectual curiosity or insightfulness about anything". How do you feel when you see women online writing about "men" or "the average man" in this kind of tone?

It seems like you want to do the right thing and avoid hurting your partners; maybe the first step to that is to honestly ask yourself if you are a bit of a misogynist, and if so, try and lose that attitude.

