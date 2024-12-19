I’ve been aware of the massive leftist bias of American higher ed for decades. But I long assumed that woke dogma was too obscurantist to spread to the real world. In continued penance for my error, here’s my Words and Numbers podcast on the topic.
Discussion about this post
No posts
suggestion:
Please list a few memorizable facts in a handy place where we could see them several times.
When discussing this with other people the philosophy is readily at hand, but facts like "5 out of 100 etc." would give our argument more impact.
Well if you won't demand a revenue from land, and you can't tax mobile capital and insist on taxing the workers into poverty of course you will end up with divorces, child poverty and fewer native workers being born. Adam Smith and the Physiocrats knew this.