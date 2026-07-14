Bet On It

Bet On It

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Maxwell Allman's avatar
Maxwell Allman
17m

Not that this invalidates anything this person was saying, but for what it's worth, I thought their writing style was extremely suspicious so I ran their first reply through Pangram, and it was flagged as 100% written by AI with high confidence. Perhaps that why the dialogue appeared so productive.

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akash's avatar
akash
15m

I found those numbers interesting but this feels like reading someone’s gpt chat (pretty sure every response is 100% ai generated)

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