Jonathan Ray
Apr 21, 2022

I agree with everything here except open borders. Assortative mating for IQ has extremely beneficial effects on GDP because children's IQs are linearly related to the midparent but productivity is exponentially related to IQ. Take a minute to think through the consequences of that. Mixing all the world's low IQ populations with the world's high IQ populations could hugely diminish the world's per capita productivity by that mechanism. The newcomers are also likely to politically agitate for more redistributive policies, and in particular affirmative action which would hugely diminish the productivity of the O-ring sector:

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=1515857

https://www.unz.com/akarlin/stupid-people/

High wages in the first world are just a baumol effect caused by the existence of the O-ring sector, and the O-ring sector is only possible because of a high average IQ. If you import too many low IQ people you can kill the golden goose. Any menial jobs IQ85 immigrants could take in the first world would be obsoleted by robots in a few years and they'd be permanent welfare dependents / socialist voters thereafter.

TheNeverEndingFall
Apr 21, 2022

Nice piece. Disagree on immigration. Drug enforcement in SF is non-existent and we didn't get what libertarians said we would get. We got open-air drug markets with rampant and open drug use instead. Isn't defacto drug legalization in SF hurting the poor?

