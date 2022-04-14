Bet On It

Henri Hein
Apr 14, 2022

Purely anecdotal, but my own personal experience suggests Hatfield is correct. My interactions with local government has pretty consistently been characterized by courteous service and reasonably efficient results. From the state and Federal governments I have encountered mostly arrogant service and slow responses. Sometimes in the negative, in that I did not get from them what I was legally entitled to.

One exception in the Federal government was the citizenship process. It's a separate division in USCIS and dealing with them is oddly pleasant.

I'm the type who usually fights my traffic tickets, so I have often dealt with local courts. They don't seem to have any incentive to give me good service. I'm the one with the ticket. I'm a culprit. Yet I have always received courteous and expedient service from them.

Jeltz
Apr 14, 2022

Re: housing policy, the thought process described here results in policy that is good for existing homeowners while horrid for everyone else. People who already own a home are "protected" from newcomers, but those newcomers get locked out of being able to live where they want.

This is another way that nonprofit competition is inferior to for-profit competition, because for-profit competition doesn't value incumbents' dollars more than newcomers' dollars.

1 reply
4 more comments...

