Here’s one last message a reader sent me on hand-holding:

Hey Bryan, We met after your talk to the EA group at U of Chicago the other day. I just wanted to say regarding your last post that I have used your advice of asking to hold hands many times. It works. However, I’ve slightly adapted it to “Do you like holding hands?” It gives us both plausible deniability if she says no but it still makes it clear I like you and want to hold hands. If she says yes I just grab her hand. If she says no I say me neither. I think it’s a happy medium between the Caplan and Hanania positions.

Now let me close with an inspirational passage for all of my lonely, shy readers. From Weezer’s “El Scorcho”:

I’m a lot like you so please

Hello, I’m here, I’m waiting

(Oh, what could it be now?)

I think I’d be good for you

And you’d be good for me

How stupid is it?

I can’t talk about it

I gotta sing about it

And make a record of my heart

How stupid is it?

Won’t you give me a minute?

Just come up to me

And say hello (to my heart)

How stupid is it?

For all I know you want me too

And maybe you just don’t know what to do

And maybe you’re scared to say

I’m falling for you

I wish I could get my head outta the sand

‘Cause I think we’d make a good team

And you would keep my fingernails clean

But that’s just a stupid dream that I won’t realize

‘Cause I can’t even look in your eyes

Without shaking and I ain’t faking

I’ll bring home the turkey if you bring home the bacon