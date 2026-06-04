Bet On It

Bet On It

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

Salamat po for this interesting insights! Nurse assistants in Germany would make triple her Yen-pay, but A2-level of German (ie advanced beginners) is obligatory. Which is why we have too few of them.

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Bub-sur-mer's avatar
Bub-sur-mer
5h

From some potential immigrants' POV this is not a rounding error. If they had previously weighed the benefits against the cost of leaving, there were likely some very close to the margin at B/C =1. (C includes loss of family, social, cultural connections, fitting in in new location etc.) What might have been attractive at B is less so at B-600.

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Free immigration is like free health care: demand is infinite and requires some form of copayment to deter unnecessary use. Japan's "copayment" will be an interesting experiment in how much value people place on the intangibles of staying behind.

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